Children & Youth

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in the region:Governor Ned Lamont said COVID-19 infections in Connecticut are now low enough for him to ease…
There will be no sleepaway camp this summer for children in New York. Health officials say the coronavirus is too great a threat to public safety. New…
Officials say more children are being diagnosed with a rare syndrome...and doctors believe it has something to do with the coronavirus. The symptoms…
Three children in the Yale New Haven Health System in Connecticut are being monitored for an inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19. Health officials…
Connecticut education administrators say more federal, state and local government funding would be needed to safely reopen schools this fall. The…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has notified the other 49 states about a mysterious inflammatory disease related to the coronavirus that has affected…
Suffolk and Nassau school districts have opened enrollment for an emergency child care program for essential workers.Suffolk County Executive Steve…
Suffolk County lawmakers have announced new legislation to reform Child Protective Services, known as CPS. Long Island CPS has been criticized in recent…
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says a multistate coalition has expanded its investigation into Juul Labs, the country’s largest marketer of…
Connecticut lawmakers anticipate heated testimony on vaccines at a public hearing in Hartford Wednesday.The General Assembly’s Public Health Committee is…