Alex Jones, Comparing Himself To Woodward And Bernstein, Asks Judge To Dismiss Sandy Hook Lawsuit

Right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed in a Connecticut court by the families of several victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

In written arguments filed Friday, Jones' lawyers argue he was acting as a journalist, in the tradition of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, in questioning what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

In the past, Jones has repeatedly claimed the shooting was staged and that parents of children who died in the shooting were actors. He says he now believes the shooting happened.

The plaintiffs include the parents of four of the 20 children and two of the six educators killed in the shooting. The families say Jones' comments have tormented them and subjected them to harassment and death threats by his followers. In a separate case, the parents of two other children killed in the shooting are suing Jones in a Texas court.