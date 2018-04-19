© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Alex Jones, Backtracking, Now Says Sandy Hook Shooting Did Happen

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 19, 2018 at 11:12 AM EDT
alexjonesportrait_wc_180419.jpg
Michael Zimmerman
/
Wikimedia Commons
Infowars host and conspiracty theorist Alex Jones in 2017.

Talk show host Alex Jones has responded to a lawsuit from the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. Jones has repeatedly claimed on his website, Infowars, that the shooting was staged.

In a YouTube video, Jones said he now believes the shooting really happened, and that the families are being used by the Democratic Party and the news media. Jones invited the parents onto his program for a discussion about guns.

In the past, Jones has repeatedly claimed the shooting was staged and that parents of children who died in the shooting are actors.

The plaintiffs are the parents of Jesse Heslin and Noah Pozner, who were among the 20 students and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School who died in the shooting. They’re seeking at least $1 million from Jones. The lawsuit alleges Jones’s misinformation led conspiracy theorists to make death threats against the families of shooting victims.

