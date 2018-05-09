© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Judge Dismisses Sandy Hook Parents Lawsuit

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 9, 2018 at 11:14 AM EDT
scarlett_lewis.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Scarlett Lewis, mother of Sandy Hook School shooting victim Jesse Lewis, and son JT at a news conference in Hartford, Conn., in 2015.

A Connecticut judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting against Newtown and its school district. The lawsuit alleged that the town and school provided inadequate security measures.

Superior Court Judge Robin Wilson, in a decision released Tuesday, granted the town's request to dismiss the lawsuit. Attorneys for the town said school officials were immune from being sued and not liable because the security measures they followed were discretionary.

Town lawyers said there was no evidence school employees were at fault for the shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 first graders and six educators.

The parents of first-graders Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner sued the town on several claims, including that school officials didn't follow security procedures during the shooting. Their attorney says an appeal is likely.

