Long Island Sees Uptick In Threats Against Schools

Long Island has seen an increase of threats against schools since the shooting in Parkland, Fla. The threats have resulted in lockdowns and heightened security for some schools.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says the Department takes all threats against schools seriously. The County will charge anyone who makes a terroristic threat against a school, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

School officials can’t determine whether the threats are serious, copycats or pranks, so they are increasing security just in case. This means an increased police presence and a stronger security protocol.

This comes after Nassau County police identified the source of a viral Snapchat post that threatened school violence on Long Island. No specific school was named, but some districts still put schools on lockdown.