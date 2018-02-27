© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Mass Shooting Threat Prompts Early Dismissal At Westport High School

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published February 27, 2018 at 10:41 PM EST
Staples High School in Westport, Conn.

Police say a Westport high school student has been placed him into custody after threatening to shoot a teacher.

Westport police say they were called to Staples High School at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. School officials told the officers a student was overheard making threats.

Police interviewing the student confirmed he "did have thoughts to execute a mass shooting." Police didn't identify the student, who they say is being evaluated a medical facility.

Authorities say no weapons were found on the student but firearms owned by his father were found in a safe at the family's home. Police say they're working to confirm that all the weapons are accounted for. They say the family is cooperating with the investigation.

Staples High School was dismissed early Tuesday afternoon.

Connecticut NewsEducationConnecticut
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
