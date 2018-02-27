Mass Shooting Threat Prompts Early Dismissal At Westport High School

Police say a Westport high school student has been placed him into custody after threatening to shoot a teacher.

Westport police say they were called to Staples High School at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. School officials told the officers a student was overheard making threats.

Police interviewing the student confirmed he "did have thoughts to execute a mass shooting." Police didn't identify the student, who they say is being evaluated a medical facility.

Authorities say no weapons were found on the student but firearms owned by his father were found in a safe at the family's home. Police say they're working to confirm that all the weapons are accounted for. They say the family is cooperating with the investigation.

Staples High School was dismissed early Tuesday afternoon.