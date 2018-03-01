Long Island Schools Add Armed Security Guards

On Long Island, the Miller Place Union Free School District has added armed security guards at each of its four schools this week. They join many other local districts that have increased campus security after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, two weeks ago.

Four armed guards took up their new duties in Miller Place on Monday. One guard is posted at each of the four schools in the district.

The guards are all retired NYPD officers and they join 14 unarmed security staffers that already work for the district.

Miller Place authorities say the new guards will carry pistols and will not be assigned to hallways and classrooms where most students are.

The push for armed personnel comes from mounting pressure and anxiety over school safety after the Parkland school shooting.