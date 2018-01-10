© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Hartford Lawmakers: More Aid Needed For Displaced Puerto Ricans

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published January 10, 2018 at 2:58 PM EST
puertoricanstudent_apjessicahill_171002.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
Hill
Elionet Saez Martin of Puerto Rico in his kindergarten class at Chamberlain Elementary in New Britain, Conn. As Hurricane Maria approached Puerto Rico, his mother put him and his 9-year-old brother on a plane to be with their grandfather in Connecticut.

Hartford officials say will form a task force to address the growing challenge of caring for displaced families from Puerto Rico.  

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Representative Minnie Gonzalez, D-Hartford, says some families who had initially received help from FEMA have had their cases suddenly closed. That means they will have to leave their temporary housing by this weekend.  

“FEMA convinced families to come here. And they paid their way here. And now they are here, they closed their cases. That’s not acceptable. And that’s why this task force…because we want to know what’s going on.”

City Councilwoman Wildaliz Bermudez says the task force will connect services and government officials throughout the state so that people don’t get lost in the bureaucracy.

“The working task force is an excellent idea. We certainly needed it right from the get-go, and we welcome that opportunity because there are many different groups that are doing so much behind the scenes and there has to be a more coordinated effort. Without a doubt.”

According to state officials, about 3,000 people have relocated to Connecticut since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in September. 1,300 have settled in Hartford alone.  

Connecticut NewsConnecticutHartfordPuerto RicoHurricane Maria
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
