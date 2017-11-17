© 2021 WSHU
DOJ Sues Bridgeport Housing Authority For Discrimination

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published November 17, 2017 at 8:58 AM EST
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Housing Authority of the City of Bridgeport.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court earlier this week, alleges that the Housing Authority discriminated against people with disabilities.

The City’s Housing Authority manages more than 2,600 units of public housing and administers thousands of vouchers under the government’s Section 8 Program.

Federal officials, following a compliance review, determined that the City ignored requests for reasonable accommodation from tenants with disabilities and failed to provide a sufficient number of accessible housing units.

The suit seeks monetary damages and a court order for the city to remedy past discrimination and prevent future incidents.

A city spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
