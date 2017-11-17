DOJ Sues Bridgeport Housing Authority For Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the Housing Authority of the City of Bridgeport.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court earlier this week, alleges that the Housing Authority discriminated against people with disabilities.

The City’s Housing Authority manages more than 2,600 units of public housing and administers thousands of vouchers under the government’s Section 8 Program.

Federal officials, following a compliance review, determined that the City ignored requests for reasonable accommodation from tenants with disabilities and failed to provide a sufficient number of accessible housing units.

The suit seeks monetary damages and a court order for the city to remedy past discrimination and prevent future incidents.

A city spokesperson could not be reached for comment.