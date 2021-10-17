-
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed civil actions against three Long Island telecommunications companies for carrying illegal robocalls. The…
Attorneys general in six states, including Connecticut and New York, are suing the Justice Department over a policy that would revoke federal public…
A top federal prosecutor says the federal government has a lot more power to protect victims of cybercrime since the 2014 hack of Sony Entertainment,…
The Suffolk County Legislature approved a settlement on Tuesday between the county police department and the U.S. Department of Justice over allegations…