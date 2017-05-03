Commuters Brace For Penn Station Repairs

Amtrak’s preliminary plan for track repairs at Penn Station may shut down two tracks at a time for six weeks this summer.

Penn Station is the busiest railway hub in America, and the track repairs may cause severe disruptions for commuters, causing significant delays in July and August.

Amtrak originally wanted the repairs to be carried out on weekends over two to three years, but this was not enough to keep up with the aging equipment and tracks.

Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak officials are meeting on Thursday to specify the details in the plan.