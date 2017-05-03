© 2021 WSHU
Commuters Brace For Penn Station Repairs

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published May 3, 2017 at 2:44 PM EDT
pennstation_apmaryaltaffer_170503.jpg
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
Afternoon rush hour commuters enter the N.J. Transit entrance at Penn Station in New York in September.

Amtrak’s preliminary plan for track repairs at Penn Station may shut down two tracks at a time for six weeks this summer.

Penn Station is the busiest railway hub in America, and the track repairs may cause severe disruptions for commuters, causing significant delays in July and August.

Amtrak originally wanted the repairs to be carried out on weekends over two to three years, but this was not enough to keep up with the aging equipment and tracks.

Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak officials are meeting on Thursday to specify the details in the plan.

