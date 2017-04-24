Sen. Schumer Calls For Joint Law Enforcement At Penn Station

After the panic and stampede over false reports of shots fired at New York’s Penn Station earlier this month, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants better communication and coordination at the transit hub.

Schumer wants a joint command center between Penn Station agencies such as Amtrak, the National Guard and local police.

Schumer says that in the event of a terrorist attack, it would be difficult for Amtrak officers to coordinate activity with the other agencies at the station. Each day, Amtrak’s budget allows only five officers to patrol the station. He says Amtrak police cannot monitor emergency responder radio frequencies.

Schumer also says Congress should increase rail security funds to other transportation hubs.