Long Island News

Sen. Schumer Calls For Joint Law Enforcement At Penn Station

WSHU | By Demi Guo
Published April 24, 2017 at 2:31 PM EDT
schumerpennstation_apmarklennihan_170424_0.jpg
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., left, speaks during a news conference outside New York's Penn Statio in 2015.

After the panic and stampede over false reports of shots fired at New York’s Penn Station earlier this month, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants better communication and coordination at the transit hub.

Schumer wants a joint command center between Penn Station agencies such as Amtrak, the National Guard and local police.

Schumer says that in the event of a terrorist attack, it would be difficult for Amtrak officers to coordinate activity with the other agencies at the station. Each day, Amtrak’s budget allows only five officers to patrol the station. He says Amtrak police cannot monitor emergency responder radio frequencies.

Schumer also says Congress should increase rail security funds to other transportation hubs.

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandAmtrakChuck SchumerRail SafetyPenn Station
