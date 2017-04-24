Father Of MS-13 Victim Running For School Board

Most of the victims of the suspected MS-13 gang murders in Brentwood and Central Islip have been high school students. Now, a father of one of the victims hopes to make a change by running for a position on the school board.

Robert Mickens' daughter Nisa was 15 when she was killed with her long-time friend, Kayla Cuevas, in September.

In a Facebook post, Mickens said his goal is to bring change and educational opportunities to Brentwood students so children can learn in a safe environment.

Mickens is running on a slate with Reverend Bryan Greaves Jr. and attorney Joe Fritz.

Four MS-13 gang members were arrested in March and charged with Nisa and Kayla’s murders.

Nine more bodies have been found since the girls’ deaths.