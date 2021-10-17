-
Most of the victims of the suspected MS-13 gang murders in Brentwood and Central Islip have been high school students. Now, a father of one of the victims…
One Long Island community is fighting back against gang violence. On Wednesday night community leaders will gather to try and find a solution to the…
Suffolk County District Attorney Tom Spota announced Tuesday he is investigating the possibility of more illegal dumping sites in the town of Islip that…
The Latina Women’s Rights Organization, Sepa Mujer, celebrated their 20th anniversary on Sunday. The group celebrated by holding a Latinas in Action forum…