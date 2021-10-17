-
Fairfield and Bridgeport in Connecticut agreed this week to preserve a sand spit that protects more than 200 homes on the coastline. The partnership follows a study released by the Ash Creek Association in July that found the sand spit could disappear in 15 years, affecting more than 200 homes.
Wastewater runoff from this summer’s storms has pushed large amounts of nitrogen into Long Island’s waterways. States in our region team up to prevent…
The Long Island Sound could get over $100 million to combat nitrogen pollution and improve water quality. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it’s a…
The U.S. Senate’s approval of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week means one more step toward securing money to help improve the quality of Long…
The U.S. Senate’s approval of a $1 billion infrastructure bill this week secures money to help improve the quality of Long Island Sound. Kathy Hochul will…
A study of the waters near Plum Island nature preserve in Suffolk County found little evidence of human pollution.Scientists spent five days collecting…
There’s been a massive scallop die-off over the last two years in eastern Long Island. New York’s commitment to the environment, a push to clean up PFAS,…
Thousands of noise complaints were filed against the East Hampton Airport on Long Island last summer. Juvenile crime is now in the spotlight in…
A new report from Save the Sound says towns should make beaches more accessible to the public. The environmental group said doing so would foster personal…
The environmental group Save the Sound has released its annual report card on the water quality at more than 200 beaches on Long Island Sound. Almost 80%…