MTA: Project To Connect LIRR To Grand Central May Fall Behind

The New York MTA’s East Side Access megaproject could fall behind schedule. Conflicts with Amtrak could delay the project past 2022.

The East Side Access megaproject tries to connect the Long Island Rail Road to Grand Central Station. The connection would allow Long Island commuters to easily access Metro-North lines to the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

The $10.2 billion project is facing serious delays. A new report by the MTA’s Capital Program Oversight Committee places the blame on Amtrak.

The project requires Amtrak to allocate resources and workers to help with the project, but Amtrak’s other repair projects often take priority.

East Side Access is considered to be the largest public works project underway in the United States, and has been in the works since the 1990s.