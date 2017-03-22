© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Obama-Era Agreement Puts East Haven At Odds With Trump’s Deportation Agenda

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 22, 2017 at 3:09 PM EDT
immigration_aprossdfranklin_160926.jpg
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP

East Haven, Connecticut, recently appeared on a federal list of cities and towns that have refused to work with immigration agents to deport undocumented residents. President Trump has threatened to withhold federal funds from those cities and towns. But East Haven is on the list because it’s obeying a federal order issued under President Barack Obama.

East Haven’s police department was put under tight federal scrutiny in 2012. The Justice Department said police officers had systematically discriminated against Latino residents. Part of the Department's ruling put limits on how police work with federal immigration authorities to detain or deport people.

Mike Lawlor is Governor Dannel Malloy’s criminal justice advisor and former longtime East Haven state representative. He says it’s ironic that East Haven has been placed on Trump’s list of uncooperative towns since it refuses to hold undocumented immigrants in order to be in compliance with a previous administration’s Justice Department.

“The reason they’re on that list is they’re under an order from the United States Federal Court. If the Department of Homeland Security intended to do something about it, presumably they’d have to explain that to a federal judge.”

Hartford, Connecticut, also appeared on the list. Hartford has declared itself a sanctuary city and says it won’t work with federal agents. Earlier this week, the city said immigration officers had passed themselves off as local police to try to detain an undocumented person.

Tags

Connecticut NewsEast HavenConnecticutBarack ObamaimmigrationDonald TrumpDOJICE
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More