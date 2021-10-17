-
On Thursday, more than 70,000 people welcomed former President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. Obama and…
-
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has joined attorneys general from more than a dozen states, including Connecticut, in opposition of President…
-
East Haven, Connecticut, recently appeared on a federal list of cities and towns that have refused to work with immigration agents to deport undocumented…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wants President Obama to sign into law legislation that would allow U.S. citizens to sue countries for…
-
Women are trailing men in Connecticut when it comes to elected representation in city halls, the state legislature and Congress.It's a trend that's found…
-
President Barack Obama came to Connecticut on Sunday to support incumbent Governor Dannel Malloy at a boisterous rally in Bridgeport.Democrat Malloy is in…
-
On Friday, Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Foley downplayed the significance of President Barack Obama’s visit to Bridgeport on Sunday…
-
Connecticut Democrats say they’re excited to have President Barack Obama campaign for Gov. Dannel Malloy at a rally in Bridgeport on Wednesday. State…
-
President Barack Obama was in Connecticut on Wednesday making a push for an increase in the federal minimum wage. The president was joined on stage by the…
-
President Obama's call to postpone a vote on a military strike in Syria is giving members of Congress some breathing room. Matt Laslo reports from…