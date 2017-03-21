© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Hartford Officials Say ICE Agents Posed As Local Police

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 21, 2017 at 11:37 AM EDT
police_pixabay_160926.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

City officials in Hartford, Connecticut, say federal immigration agents dressed as local police tried to lure an undocumented person to a city building so they could detain her.

The city says the agents wore uniforms that said “police,” but they didn’t say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency they worked for. Hartford Police Chief James Rovella says that was misleading, and that it could damage the relationship between local police and the community.

Hartford has declared itself a sanctuary city for undocumented residents. Mayor Luke Bronin has said city police won’t ask people about their immigration status and won’t detain undocumented residents who haven’t committed a crime.

