Conn. AG: Third Casino May Not Withstand Legal Challenge

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen has dealt a blow to the prospects for a planned Hartford area casino.

In a legal opinion given to Governor Dannel Malloy on Monday, Jepsen said he could not fully reassure the governor that a casino expansion by the operators of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun would withstand a court challenge.

That would put at risk the slot machine revenues the state receives from its two Native American-run casinos.

The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes are seeking state legislative approval to jointly run a third casino in East Windsor. It’s in an effort to counter a competitive threat posed by an MGM Resorts Casino being built in nearby Springfield, Massachusetts.

If approved, the East Windsor casino would be the first in Connecticut outside a Native American reservation.