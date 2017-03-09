Lawmakers Split On Proposed Third Casino For Connecticut

Connecticut’s two Native American tribes made their case in Hartford Thursday for a new casino they would jointly own and operate. That casino would be in East Windsor, and it would be smaller than the state’s two existing casinos. But some lawmakers on the Public Safety and Security Committee are skeptical of another casino in the state.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes say they’re worried about a new MGM casino opening in Springfield, Massachusetts, just across the state line. East Windsor town officials were one of several towns to bid for the casino. State Representative Daniel Rovero, D-Killingly, told spokesmen for the tribes that residents of East Windsor should have a say.

“You think that five people in the town of East Windsor should be able to make the decision for everybody? This is not like building a Walmart. There’s a lot of drawbacks to the gaming industry, let’s face it.”

East Windsor First Selectman Bob Maynard said that as first selectman, it’s his right to make decisions on behalf of the town. Maynard said the tribes’ deal with East Windsor would give the town more than $8 million a year in tax and other payments, and a casino would bring a lot more than that in tourism and other business.

“If you want to see a rebirth in the north central area of Connecticut, then you have to enable to entrust the people who live in Connecticut and care about Connecticut to do their job.”

The tribes say a third casino will create new jobs and taxes for the state. The public safety committee is considering a bill that would give state approval to the casino.

Critics of the casino say they’re skeptical the state would be able to raise much money out of the casino, considering revenues from the state’s other casinos are dropping.