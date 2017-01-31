© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Local Lawmakers Offer Differing Views On Trump’s Immigration Order

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 31, 2017 at 10:15 AM EST
himeszeldin_himesapcharlesdharapak_cl.jpg
Himes courtesy of Charles Krupa/AP. Zeldin courtesy of Charles Lane/WSHU.
/
Congressman Jim Himes, D-CT, and Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-NY

Two congressmen from opposite sides of Long Island Sound are taking opposite positions on President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Congressman Lee Zeldin, a Republican representing New York’s 1st District on the East End of Long Island, is defending Trump’s order.

“This is a temporary restriction. But this isn’t one that is lasting beyond just a short amount of time just to gain control over the entire situation and try to address whatever vulnerabilities can possibly be addressed.”

Zeldin says the order should not affect lawful residents and green card holders. He says he’ll be watching the situation closely to make sure mistakes are corrected immediately.

Meanwhile, Congressman Jim Himes, a Democrat representing Connecticut’s 4th District along the southwestern shore of the Sound, gave a passionate floor speech in the House of Representatives on Monday. He called on his Republican colleagues to pass legislation to reverse what he called Trump’s ill-conceived executive order.

“History is staring us in the face right now. It doesn’t happen very often, but it is staring us in the face right now. And when history stares you in the face, that is not a gaze that wavers. It stays for generations. And how you respond to that gaze and how you behave will be the stuff of stories to your children and your grandchildren.

So now is the time for the Congress of the United States to stand up to the bigotry, to the national security theater, to the destruction of our values with legislation that reverses this travesty of a decision that we saw this weekend.”

Tags

NewsLong IslandConnecticutJim HimesLee ZeldinimmigrationDonald Trump
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Related Content
Load More