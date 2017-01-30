© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Yale Law Clinic Helps Stop Deportations

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published January 30, 2017 at 10:58 AM EST
Demonstrators block an exit at the international terminal as they protest against President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of several countries at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday.

Hours after two Iraqi men with U.S. visas were detained at John F. Kennedy Airport on Friday night, students at Yale Law School got to work to stop their deportation.

The Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at Yale Law School heard Saturday night that a federal judge halted deportations for their clients – and for people with legal entry documents.

Amit Jain is a student working with the clinic. Jain says some Customs and Border Protection officials are still trying to enforce Trump’s executive order through intimidation.

“All of this despite the court’s order, and so we and our co-counsel are monitoring the situation, along with attorneys around the country, so that folks can maintain the rights that they’ve been granted and not be deported.”

Jain says people who hear about CBP intimidating or deporting people should email the clinic.

They're working with lawyers at the National Immigration Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union and the International Refugee Assistance Project.

