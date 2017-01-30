© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Make Connecticut A ‘Sanctuary State’

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published January 30, 2017 at 11:21 AM EST
newhavenimmigrant_apjessicahill_170130.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Immigrant Yolanda Guzman Elias, right, stands behind the counter at Mi Lupita Bakery with Esmeralda Gonzalez, 3, in the Fair Haven neighborhood in New Haven, Conn.

State Representative Edwin Vargas, a Hartford Democrat, has filed a bill that would make Connecticut a “sanctuary state.”

The bill would prohibit state police from asking people for their immigration status, including those who are in custody.

In Connecticut, Hartford, New Haven and Willimantic have declared themselves “sanctuary cities.”

Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to cut off federal funding to cities that harbor undocumented immigrants.

Vargas told the Journal Inquirer that Connecticut has always been a very welcoming state to immigrants and this is a way of making sure that people don’t have to live in the shadows.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutimmigrationSanctuary CityEdwin Vargas
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner
Related Content
Load More