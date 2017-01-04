Cuomo: ACA Repeal Would Cost State Billions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says over 185,000 Long Islanders are at risk of losing their healthcare if the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, is repealed.

He says 2.7 million New Yorkers statewide could lose their coverage.

Cuomo says the repeal would have an impact of almost $4 billion on the state budget, and counties across the state would lose nearly $600 million in federal Medicare funding, which he says will drive up property taxes.

Cuomo’s statement comes on the same day as Republicans in Congress met with Vice President-elect Mike Pence to discuss how to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and Democrats met with President Obama to come up with a plan to protect it.