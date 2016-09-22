Human Remains Found In Suffolk, MS-13 Gang Suspected

Suffolk County police are searching a wooded area off the Sagtikos Parkway as part of their investigation into possible gang murders in Brentwood.

Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says detectives are looking into the cases of four missing Brentwood teenagers who were last seen with members of the MS-13 gang.

“The only people who should be fearful right now in Brentwood are those gang members, and we will stop at nothing to ensure the safety of the residents of Brentwood and all communities in Suffolk County,” said Sini.

Police discovered the skeletal remains of two teenagers in the past week. The remains were located in a wooded industrial area a few miles from where the bodies of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas were found. The two teenagers were brutally murdered last week.

Sini says there were indications of gang activity at the murder sites.