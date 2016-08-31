Suffolk County Joins Green Energy Initiative

Suffolk County has become the largest municipality in New York State to sign on to a statewide clean energy program, Energize NY.

Companies that participate in Energize NY can borrow up to 10 percent of their properties’ value to pay for energy-saving upgrades and repairs.

In the past, companies have struggled to make these upgrades because they relied on high-interest private bank loans to pay for upfront costs.

Officials say 30 projects are already in the pipeline in Suffolk.