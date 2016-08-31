© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County Joins Green Energy Initiative

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published August 31, 2016 at 2:00 PM EDT
Courtesy of Pixabay
Suffolk County has become the largest municipality in New York State to sign on to a statewide clean energy program, Energize NY.

Companies that participate in Energize NY can borrow up to 10 percent of their properties’ value to pay for energy-saving upgrades and repairs.

In the past, companies have struggled to make these upgrades because they relied on high-interest private bank loans to pay for upfront costs.

Officials say 30 projects are already in the pipeline in Suffolk.

Long Island NewsEnergyLong IslandSuffolk County
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
