Amid Spike In Small Plane Crashes, Schumer Calls For Increased FAA Inspections

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., wants the FAA to increase airport ramp inspections after a spike in small plane crashes over Long Island.

Ramp inspections are unscheduled safety checks that review pilot credentials, aircraft maintenance and airport conditions to ensure they comply with FAA regulations.

Schumer said there has been a 73 percent decrease in ramp inspections at major New York airports over the last ten years.

“The FAA should increase the number of ramp inspections conducted at our airports here on Long Island. We can't just shrug our shoulders when the number of crashes is this high. We have to ask what more we can do to prevent them, and this is what we can do. An excuse of bad luck is just that, an excuse.”

There have been eight small plane crashes on Long Island since the beginning of the year.