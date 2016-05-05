NTSB Investigating Cause Of Long Island Plane Crash

Investigators are trying to figure out why a small plane broke apart over Syosset, Long Island, on Tuesday afternoon, killing its three passengers. The plane was flying from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to Plainville, Connecticut.

Senior NTSB investigator Robert Gretz says there is no indication why the small plane broke up. He says they will look into the pilot’s experience, the maintenance of the airplane and the weather throughout the flight.

Gretz said, “It’s not completely unheard of, but it is certainly not common.”

There is no evidence of an explosion. Transmissions from the cockpit reveal the pilot reported difficulty maintaining control of the plane.

Nassau County Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said the victims have been tentatively identified but their names will not be released until confirmation by the medical examiner.