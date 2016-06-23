Report: N.Y. Homeless Shelters Rundown, Advocates Push For More Funding

Some homeless advocates are dismayed by what they say is Governor Andrew Cuomo’s failure at the end of the legislative session to follow through with promises to fund five years’ worth of new supportive housing and other services for the homeless. Their complaints come as the state comptroller issued a scathing report on the state of homeless shelters across New York.

The state comptroller audited over 400 shelters overseen or administered by the governor’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, and found that many homeless shelters outside New York City “are in substandard condition with numerous health and safety issues that need to be addressed immediately.”

The report finds issues include fire and safety violations, bug and mold infestations, and in one case, a dead rat. The comptroller also finds that the Cuomo administration relies too heavily on often deficient hotels and motels to house the homeless.

Cuomo and his aides did not immediately respond, but ironically, Cuomo himself requested the audit, during his State of the State message back in January. “The state’s obligation to the needy goes beyond empty guarantees and is intended to be a social obligation,” Cuomo said. “And we will honor it.”

The governor at the time said shelters found to be unsafe would be closed, and ones with major problems would be bid out to new contractors.

In the January 13 speech, Cuomo also proposed a $10 billion effort over five years to fight homelessness, with 20,000 new beds and supportive housing units over the next 15 years. In March the completed state budget included a plan for 6,000 new beds over the next five years, with $1.9 billion allocated, which Cuomo aides say is the first phase of the 15-year commitment. But, in the memorandum of understanding between Cuomo and legislative leaders, required to commit the funds to specific projects, only the first year of the program was covered.

Advocates for the homeless called it a “betrayal.” They protested outside the governor’s New York City offices, chanting “80,000 homeless, what are you going to do?”

They said in the end, just 150 million new dollars were allocated. The Cuomo administration said the total is $470 million, when other sources are counted.

Laura Mascuch, with the Supportive Housing Network of New York, which is part of a coalition of groups known as the Campaign 4 New York Housing, said, “We are very disappointed that we don’t have a multi-year, five-year agreement to get all 6,000 units done. Because supportive housing isn’t done year by year.”

Mascuch said investors who will put up the money to build the new housing, and who are also part of the coalition, sid they need more than a one-year commitment, because it takes awhile to get the new units up and running.

A spokeswoman for Governor Cuomo, in a statement, insists the five-year program for 6,000 units is still “on track,” and accused the housing groups of having an unspecified “political agenda.”

Governor Cuomo has been feuding with his rival, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, on several issues, including who is doing more to combat homelessness.

Dale Zuchlewski heads up the Homeless Alliance of Western New York and is on Governor Cuomo’s recently formed task force on homelessness. Zuchlewski said he would have preferred that all five years of the funding be committed now, but says he can work with a one-year agreement.

“Naturally, everyone would want the full five commitment,” said Zuchlewski. “But if we can only get a one year, we’ll take what we can get.”

He said he’s already received interest in supportive housing projects since the governor and the legislative leaders signed the memorandum, and says some investors are “chomping at the bit” to begin.

He said as many as 150 new units are currently being discussed, but that he understands why the New York City advocates, where the homeless problem is on a much larger scale, might be more concerned with the lack of a full five-year agreement.

Mascuch, with the Supportive Housing Network, has not given up hope on still getting the five-year commitment in writing. She said since the $1.9 billion was already voted on and approved in the budget, the legislature does not have to return to vote in order for Cuomo and the legislative leaders to write up a new memo covering the full five years.

Zuchlewski said homeless advocates need to lobby state legislators to get them to commit to a bigger plan before Election Day.