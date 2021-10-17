-
The Connecticut Department of Public Health is warning residents to watch out for Zika this summer, especially if they are travelling.As of July 25, over…
-
The Suffolk County Department of Health wants Long Islanders to help prevent the spread of the West Nile and Zika viruses this summer.The department urges…
-
Long Islanders who have traveled to regions affected by the Zika outbreak are being urged to take precautions when they return so the disease is not…
-
Fears of Zika and other mosquito-borne illnesses have led a Long Island town to experiment with the use of bats as a natural alternative to pesticides to…
-
Connecticut's two U.S. senators say the $320,000 the state is receiving from the federal government to prepare for a potential Zika outbreak represents a…
-
Volunteers in Connecticut’s largest city have been knocking on doors and passing out pamphlets on how to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika…
-
Nassau County health officials say they need the public’s help as they roll out their action plan to prevent the spread of the Zika virus this…