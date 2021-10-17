-
New York state has confirmed 537 cases of Zika so far — though officials say all appear to be connected to travel to affected areas and there's no…
-
Connecticut's two U.S. senators say the $320,000 the state is receiving from the federal government to prepare for a potential Zika outbreak represents a…
-
Volunteers in Connecticut’s largest city have been knocking on doors and passing out pamphlets on how to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika…
-
Nassau County health officials say they need the public’s help as they roll out their action plan to prevent the spread of the Zika virus this…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a six-point action plan to combat the spread of the Zika virus in the state.Cuomo says while there is no cause for…
-
Connecticut plans to monitor mosquitoes for the Zika virus this summer.Dr.Theodore Andreadis, Executive Director of the Connecticut Agricultural…
-
A Long Island resident has been diagnosed with the Zika virus, after returning from Central America last summer.Health officials in Nassau County said the…