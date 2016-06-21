Supreme Court Refuses Appeal On State Assault Weapons Bans

The U.S. Supreme Court’s rejection of challenges to assault weapons bans in Connecticut and New York clears the way for other states to consider such restrictions.

That’s the opinion of Quinnipiac University Law School Professor John Thomas. “I think what this means is that other state legislatures will see this as a sign that they can move in limited ways the kinds of guns that their citizenry can purchase.”

On Monday the Supreme Court left in place a lower court ruling that upheld laws banning assault weapons and large capacity magazines that were passed by Connecticut and New York in response to the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Seven states and the District of Columbia have enacted similar laws. Thomas said it will be interesting to see how many more states will now do the same.