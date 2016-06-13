Suffolk Police Increase Patrols Around LGBT Sites

Suffolk County police are increasing their security presence at LGBT community centers and Pride festivals after the deadly mass shooting at an Orlando gay bar.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini says there is an increased police presence in Cherry Grove on Fire Island, along with enhanced patrols around other LGBT sites in Suffolk County.

David Kilmnick, CEO of the LGBT Network, says the community will stand together.

“The shooting in Orlando, let's make no mistake, was an act of hate. It was an act of hate against LGBT people, and it was an act of hate against Americans. As we all know, this was the deadliest and largest mass shooting the United States has ever experienced, and it took place in a LGBT club and against LGBT people.”

Sini says police officials are in contact with the FBI and monitoring intelligence about hate crimes throughout the country.