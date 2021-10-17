Connecticut GOP

-
Less than 1% of Connecticut state employees have been let go or placed on unpaid leave. Governor Hochul defends eliminating religious exemptions from…
30% of Connecticut residents have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. Suffolk County is deciding how they’ll spend opioid settlement money, New London…
For the last 5 years, former President Donald Trump redefined the Republican Party on a national level. Now, after a tumultuous 2020 election and an…
Criticism of Lamont’s budget proposal in Connecticut, sexual harassment allegations against a Huntington lawmaker found unsubstantiated, and Cuomo’s first…
Connecticut’s Republican Party endorsed Thomas Gilmer in Tuesday’s primary election for the 2nd Congressional District. Then police arrested Gilmer on…
A former aide for Republican U.S. Senate candidate August Wolf claims that the politician and ex-Olympian made unwanted sexual advances toward her and…
The passage of a tough Connecticut budget that calls for cuts to social spending and the layoff of state workers has caused some Democratic lawmakers to…
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina used a keynote address at a Connecticut Republican fundraiser in Stamford Tuesday night to take on…
Donald Trump held a rally Friday in Hartford, where he continued to criticize the GOP leadership, just days ahead of New York's high-stakes primary…