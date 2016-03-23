O Say Can You…Sing? Mets Hold Auditions For National Anthem

The New York Mets held open auditions for a chance to sing the national anthem at Citi Field in August.

The challenge: sing any song -- except the national anthem -- in under two minutes. Acapella.

A group of 150 would-be singers gave it a try, including 9-year-old Katie Lalor. She’s says she’s ready to sing in front of 45,000 people.

“I’d be really, really excited. And a little bit nervous at the same time,” she admits.

Could she pull it off?

Katie says, “Mm-hmm, yeah.”

The winner will sing the national anthem on August 2nd before a Subway Series game against the Yankees.

Tabitha Luna, age 17, thought she could nail the audition.

What would it be like if she won, getting to be on the field, at home plate, singing The Star-Spangled Banner?

Tabitha says, “I’ll try not to cry out of happiness because it will be such a huge experience, and I’ll be so excited to see all those faces, and to sing in front of everybody. So, I hope to make my parents proud!”

Finalists will be notified and will audition sometime early this summer for their chance to sing at the Subway Series.