This month is the 20th anniversary of the last official Subway World Series between two New York teams. To mark the occasion, the two managers and players…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York is reaching out to help dozens of minor league baseball teams, including four in his home state, that could lose…
I’m going to share a baseball memory with you and I’ll explain why in just a moment. I can remember back in 8th grade, the 1967 World Series. It was the…
It’s hard enough to get baseball players at a ballpark to sign a ball. Imagine what it took to get Nelson Mandela or Mikhail Gorbachev’s signature on one,…
Alex Rodriguez played is his last game as a New York Yankee last night, and fans at Yankee Stadium thought the team should have treated him better in…
You can find plenty of fans of the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in Connecticut—but the Yankees are a little more popular this year. That’s the…
The New York Mets held open auditions for a chance to sing the national anthem at Citi Field in August.The challenge: sing any song -- except the national…
On a field in Bridgeport's North End, Cal Ripken Jr. tossed out pitches. Dozens of kids lined up for their turn at bat. Nine-year-old T.J. Serrano walked…
New Britain, Connecticut's minor league baseball team announced plans Wednesday to move about 15 miles north to Hartford. The move was celebrated in the…
Researchers with the U.S. Forest Service have been testing and analyzing thousands of shattered Major League Baseball bats. As the Innovation Trail's Kate…