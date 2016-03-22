Cuomo Sending National Guard To NY Airports

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is sending members of the New York National Guard to Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports following the terrorist attacks in Brussels.

Cuomo says while there is no credible threat against the state, he’s sending 400 National Guard members to the airports and deploying state troopers to help patrol Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal. Security is also being increased at other high-profile locations across the state.

“We’re going to be redoubling our efforts today here in this state at our airports, our terminals, train terminals, etc., as we have before.”

In a show of solidarity, Cuomo has also ordered One World Trade Center to be lit in the colors of the Belgian flag: black, yellow and red.

On Long Island, both Nassau and Suffolk police say they are increasing patrols around mass transit and critical infrastructure.

The New York City Police Department is also increasing patrols in areas such as Times Square, and around the New York Stock Exchange.