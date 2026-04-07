Aterciopelados: Tiny Desk Concert

Thirty years since the release of the Colombian band's pivotal album, La Pipa de La Paz (The Pipe for Peace), Aterciopelados brings its psychedelic universe to the Tiny Desk. The set's complete with ceramic decorations and a quilted flag handmade by Andrea Echeverri herself.

When they splashed onto the rock en español scene in the 1990s, they weren't just the only major band with a woman at the helm — they made songs with unapologetically feminist and environmentalist messages a core part of their art. In a sea of leather jacket-clad dudes taking inspiration from their Anglo and European counterparts, Echeverri and Héctor Buitrago did something radically different: They turned to the folkloric traditions of their native Colombia to blaze a new path for Latin alternative music.

From the lovelorn mellowness of "Bolero Falaz" to the explosive joropo punk of "La Culpable" — cracking jokes about the lack of amplifiers at the Desk just as easily as they belt lyrics protesting the objectification of women's bodies — Aterciopelados' performance shows the band is still as colorful and irreverent as ever.

SET LIST

"El Estuche"

"Bolero Falaz"

"Te Juro Que No"

"Piernas"

"Candela"

"La Culpable"

MUSICIANS

Andrea Echeverri: vocals, guitar

Héctor Buitrago: bass

Leo Castiblanco: guitar

Lindy Sánchez: keys, background vocals

Jorge Garcia: congas

Jorge Corredor: percussion

Jonathan Lacouture: drums

Alanna Sibrián: background vocals

Victoria Gómez: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM