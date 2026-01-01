As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, WSHU is marking this historic milestone with America 250 – The American Experience, an ongoing exploration of the music, musicians, and musical institutions that have shaped the rich and vibrant cultural life of this country. This special series runs through November 27, 2026.

The American story is a chorus of voices. It is heard in concert halls and film studios, in community bands and major orchestras, in music born from struggle, hope, immigration, innovation, and identity. Through sound, we explore who we have been, and who we are becoming.

Each week, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico guide listeners through themes that reflect the depth and diversity of the American experience. Programs throughout the series will include:

Tessa Lark, Rochelle Sennett, Marin Alsop, Brandon Patrick George, Jessie Montgomery

• Music shaped by pivotal historical moments and movements, including the suffrage movement, times of war and peace, the aftermath of 9/11, and periods of renewal

• The profound influence of immigrant musicians in Hollywood and across the United States

• Music that captures a sense of place - from the Grand Canyon to Appalachia

• Patriotic classical works around July 4th

• Tributes to the orchestras, bands, wind ensembles, conductors, and soloists who sustain American music, on national stages and here in our own communities

Together, these programs reveal how American music has continually expanded, shaped by heritage, experimentation, regional identity, and community.

You can hear America 250 – The American Experience Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m., with a repeat broadcast Fridays from 8 to 10 p.m. Listen on 91.1, 107.5, stream online, ask your smart speaker, or tune in through the WSHU app.

America at 250 is a celebration of our history, and an invitation to hear the voices that continue to shape it. Music reflects the complexity of the American experience, its contradictions, its triumphs, its reinventions. It shows how different cultures have shaped this country and how composers and performers continue to redefine what “American” sounds like. This series invites you to hear that story unfold.

Generous support for America 250 – The American Experience comes from Elizabeth Fray.

For questions about the series or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email development@wshu.org.

