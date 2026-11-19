Congress has until December 11 to pass a budget in order to avoid a shutdown.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said she plans to use the deadline to try to stop funding for the war in Iran.

New York’s junior senator announced this week that she will introduce an amendment to any funding bill to restrict spending on the military operation.

More than $47 billion in taxpayer dollars has already been spent on the war.

“I plan to offer an amendment to any proposed budget that would stop every new dollar for offensive operations in Iran,” Gillibrand said. “That means the U.S. would not be able to drop bombs, launch attacks, or spend money to escalate hostilities unless it is in direct defense of the American people or our troops. It's time to end this war, and my amendment would do exactly that.”

The amendment would need 51 votes to survive. There are currently only 47 members of the Senate Democratic Caucus.

Gillibrand’s bill would also block travel funding for the Secretary of Defense until the department “produces a report on the impact this illegal war has had on military readiness and our nation’s service members,” according to a press release from Gillibrand.

Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are co-sponsoring the measure.

Congress is off next week for the holiday. When they return, lawmakers will have less than two weeks to pass a funding bill.