Blue wave hits some Long Island electeds, avoids others

Tuesday night’s sweeping Democratic victories saw the party take control of both houses of Congress, and while the broader implications affect the nation, Long Island saw its own blue ripples spanning from the Town of Hempstead to Suffolk County.

NYS Assembly and Senate

In the New York State Senate 1st District race, Republican incumbent Anthony H. Palumbo, now in his third term, sought a fourth term but is losing to Democrat E. Christopher Murray by just over 4,000 votes, according to unofficial vote counts by the Suffolk County Board of Elections. While Palumbo congratulated Murray on his victory, he has not yet given a formal concession speech.

Republican Joseph P. DeStefano, running for his fifth term, is the only incumbent Long Islander set to lose his state assembly seat. Joshua P. Slaughter is leading by about 900 votes in an extremely close race.

Long Island Congressional Delegation

Vik Pepaj / WSHU Nick LaLota

NY-01

U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota is set to serve a third term in New York’s First Congressional District, although Democratic opponent Christopher Gallant has not conceded the race.

A career administrator as a trustee and budget officer in Amityville, Republican Commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections, and chief of staff in the Suffolk County Legislature, LaLota said he is committed to showing up for Eastern Suffolk County and in Washington D.C. when he addressed supporters Tuesday night.

“Voters across America have sent a message that all of us in public office need to hear. They're frustrated, they're worried about affordability, their children's future, and whether Washington is truly listening. And they expect more from their elected leaders. We would make a mistake if we didn't listen,” said LaLota, who is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Constituents led by Gallant criticized LaLota for lack of attending public meetings and town hall.

The race between the two became personal in the weeks ahead of Election Day. Republicans taunted that risqué, consensual photos surfacing in the media made Gallant unfit for office, despite service in the U.S. Army National Guard.

The Associated Press has not called this race as of Wednesday afternoon.

Vik Pepaj / WSHU Andrew Garbarino

NY-02

U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino claimed victory in New York’s Second Congressional District on Long Island’s South Shore.

The former State Assemblyman-turned-Congressman took office in 2021 amid a red wave of Republican support on Long Island. Garbarino said his focus has been national security and the economy as chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

“Every time they talk about a blue wave, Suffolk just pushes back,” Garbarino told supporters Tuesday night.

The AP has not yet declared Garbarino the winner as of Wednesday afternoon. His Democratic opponent Patrick Halpin, the former Suffolk County Executive and chairman of the Suffolk County Water Authority, was in a point-by-point contest with Garbarino.

NY-03 and NY-04

Clark Adomaitis / WSHU U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi addresses supporters at the Nassau County Democrats' Election Night watch party at the Inn at New Hyde Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Incumbent Democrats Tom Suozzi (NY-03) and Laura Gillen (NY-04) have secured reelection on the western half of the island.

Suozzi previously represented the third district for three terms before leaving Congress to run unsuccessfully for New York state governor in 2022.

He returned to Congress in 2024, defeating Republican Mike LiPetri in a special election to replace George Santos, who was expelled from the House. Tuesday’s election was a rematch between Suozzi and LiPetri.

“They brought out the big guns against us. The president and the MAGA machine put another $10 million in those very, very nasty commercials,” Suozzi said to about 500 supporters at the Inn at New Hyde Park.

Clark Adomaitis / WSHU Laura Gillen has taken the podium and is giving a celebration speech.

He was joined by fellow Democrat Laura Gillen, who flipped the fourth district from Republican to Democratic control two years ago when she defeated incumbent Anthony D’Esposito.

“Together we are going to do what the American people sent us to Washington to do, which is lower costs, hold the powerful accountable, and end this reckless war with Iran,” Gillen told the crowd.

Gillen defeated Republican challenger Jeanine Driscoll, the Town of Hempstead’s Receiver of Taxes.

Blue wave comes for GOP strongholds in Nassau

Voters appear to have ousted the Hempstead Town Supervisor, Republican John Ferretti. His Democratic opponent Joseph Scianablo is leading by about 10,000 votes in the longtime Republican stronghold, according to unofficial vote tallies from the board of elections.

Incumbent Republican Kate Murray, the longtime Hempstead Town Clerk, is in a similar position. She’s trailing her Democratic opponent, Joyette Williams, by about 1,200 votes as of Wednesday afternoon.