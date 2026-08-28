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Clark Adomaitis

Clark Adomaitis

Freelance News Reporter

Clark Adomaitis is a public radio reporter who grew up on Long Island. Previously, he reported for KSUT and KSJD in southwest Colorado, where he focused on Indigenous communities and other underrepresented voices. He has also worked as an editor at the Brooklyn Eagle, where he contributed reporting on New York City’s Lithuanian-American community.