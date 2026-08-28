Clark AdomaitisFreelance News Reporter
Clark Adomaitis is a public radio reporter who grew up on Long Island. Previously, he reported for KSUT and KSJD in southwest Colorado, where he focused on Indigenous communities and other underrepresented voices. He has also worked as an editor at the Brooklyn Eagle, where he contributed reporting on New York City’s Lithuanian-American community.
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The Suffolk County Water Authority wants a new pipeline to boost the North Fork's water supply. Some residents and officials favor conservation and worry that more water could fuel development.