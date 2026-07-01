Suffolk County officials urge caution as dangerous heat arrives

The National Weather Service is predicting scorching temperatures Wednesday through Saturday. The extreme heat warning means the combination of heat and humidity could make it feel like 105 degrees or higher.

The heat wave coincides with the entire island experiencing severe drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor.

That led the Suffolk County Water Authority to call on customers to reduce water consumption.

“Without immediate reductions in water use, pressure drops will occur, compromising emergency fire response,” SCWA Chairman Charlie Lefkowitz said in a statement.

How to stay safe

Hydrate and cool off: those are the top two tips from Dr. Gregson Piggot, Suffolk County Health Commissioner.

“Your body's natural reaction is to sweat, and so you're losing fluid, you're losing electrolytes, and you need to stay hydrated. Dehydration is one of the main causes of heat strokes and heat emergencies,” Piggot said at a news conference Tuesday at Smith Point Beach.