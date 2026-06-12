Long Island nonprofit helps navigate new SNAP work requirements

The Health & Welfare Council of Long Island has created a clearinghouse website to help SNAP recipients navigate changes to the federal food assistance program after new work requirements took effect on June 1.

LongIslandJobs.org is not just another job posting site, according to Vanessa Baird-Streeter, HWCLI’s president and CEO.

“You'll find workforce development opportunities and resources on the site, job training, upskilling…and volunteer opportunities as well,” Baird-Streeter said.

Fillable PDF forms are also available to keep track of hours and other certification requirements.

“I wanted it to be one source of truth for Long Island community members that were trying to meet their SNAP work requirements, so you don't have to navigate five or six different platforms,” Baird-Streeter said.

About 23,000 Long Islanders who receive SNAP benefits are affected by the new rules, which require certain recipients to complete 80 hours per month of work or a similar activity.

So far, the website has over 200 employment opportunities in the health and human services sector alone.

“More jobs continue to be added every day,” Baird-Streeter said. “The next phase of that work is reaching out to the private sector for them to consider adding jobs as well.”