Oceanside post office could be renamed for 9/11 first responder

A bill in the U.S. House of Representatives would rename an Oceanside post office in honor of the late Luis Alvarez.

The former NYPD detective helped clean up the World Trade Center site after the September 11th attacks in 2001. He died in 2019 due to cancer, which he developed from toxic exposure at Ground Zero.

Americans beyond Long Island became familiar with Alvarez’s gaunt face — alongside comedian Jon Stewart — as the pair pushed Capitol Hill lawmakers for years to permanently fund healthcare and other benefits for 9/11 survivors.

The bill to rename the post office at 80 Atlantic Avenue as the “Detective Luis G. Alvarez Post Office” has bipartisan support on Long Island and beyond. Introduced this month by Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY-04), the bill already has 19 cosponsors, including Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY-01), Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY-02), and Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY-03).