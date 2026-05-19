3-day LIRR strike ends with tentative deal

Labor leaders and Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials announced a tentative deal Monday night, ending the three-day strike on the Long Island Railroad.

Both sides called it a “fair deal,” but union and MTA officials have declined to comment on the details so far, citing the need for union members to vote on it.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had said she supports union workers’ right to fair wages and respects the collective bargaining process, but could not support any deal that raised fares for cash-strapped Long Islanders.

“We stood firm for a deal that would not require any additional fare increases or tax increases. Period. Full stop. We got it done,” Hochul said Monday night.

Five labor unions representing about 3,500 LIRR workers had been trying to work out a deal with the MTA on a new four-year contract. The sticking point had been the amount and pace of annual wage increases.

Before last Saturday at 12:01 AM, the last time the LIRR saw a strike was over 30 years ago.

Over a quarter-million Long Islanders rely on the LIRR each weekday, making it the busiest in the country.