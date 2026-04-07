Gov. Hochul seeks disaster declaration for Suffolk shellfish industry

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is seeking a disaster declaration for Suffolk County shellfish growers.

Heavy snow this winter, plus days of freezing temperatures, took a toll on the region’s aquaculture industry.

The state estimates a combined $2.4 million loss from damaged boats and equipment and delayed harvesting, due to frozen waters. Great South Bay was frozen for several weeks between January and February of this year.

Hochul is now requesting a U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretarial Disaster Designation for Suffolk County. It would let those eligible apply for USDA low-interest emergency loans. They will have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply.

This comes amid recent state efforts to expand so-called "blue food" industries. This past fall, more than a dozen Long Island aquaculture businesses were awarded $4 million in grants for upgraded equipment.

Some of the island’s top products include oysters, hard clams, bay scallops and seaweed.