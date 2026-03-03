© 2026 WSHU
Latino advocacy group proposes local public safety law amid ICE arrests on Long Island

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published March 3, 2026 at 2:59 PM EST
FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. Advocacy groups and unions are pressuring Marriott, MGM and others not to house migrants who have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. But the U.S. government says it sometimes needs bed space, and if hotels don’t help it might have to split up families. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Gregory Bull
/
AP
FILE - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation.

A Latino advocacy group on Long Island is proposing a new public safety law for local municipalities to use as a template, as federal immigration officials continue arresting residents on the East End.

OLA of Eastern Long Island designed the model law to increase transparency and strengthen community trust during federal enforcement actions.

Minerva Perez, the group’s executive director, said towns and villages that adopt the proposal would establish emergency protocols to protect locations such as schools and houses of worship.

“We know fear, chaos and injury is absolutely what has happened on the East End, and what we’re looking at right now is an answer to that from a local perspective that doesn’t pretend to take the power away from a federal agent to do an ICE action, but it does say you have the power as a town and a village to uphold the highest level of public safety that you can,” Perez said.

Former state Assemblyman Fred Thiele helped draft the template.

“We can’t make ICE officers wear ID or not wear masks,” Thiele said. “But local law enforcement has the ability to at least ask them to show their ID. It’s against the law to impersonate federal enforcement officers. So we’d recognize that local government has a role there in making sure that these ICE officers are who they say they are.”

OLA is seeking meetings with town and village officials to build support for the proposal.
Long Island News OLA of Eastern Long IslandICEPublic Safety
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio serves as the Long Island Bureau Chief for WSHU.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio