© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brookhaven residents demand faster landfill cleanup

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published February 27, 2026 at 2:40 PM EST
Brookhaven Landfill rises behind the Frank P. Long Intermediate School and playground in North Bellport.
Ashley Pavlakis
/
WSHU
Brookhaven Landfill rises behind the Frank P. Long Intermediate School and playground in North Bellport.

Residents gathered at Brookhaven Town Hall this week, calling for the immediate cleanup of contamination linked to the town landfill.

The Brookhaven Landfill has long faced scrutiny and legal challenges over allegations that it accepted hazardous materials, including ash and contributed to air and water pollution.

State officials from the Department of Environmental Conservation are scheduled to meet with residents and local leaders on March 27. The meeting is a required step in the state’s effort to address an underground plume of contamination that stretches roughly four miles south toward Bellport Bay.

Brookhaven officials must submit a remediation plan to the state by May 1. That deadline has already been extended once.

Residents say they want stronger action and greater urgency in addressing the contamination.
Tags
Long Island News BrookhavenBrookhaven Landfill
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio serves as the Long Island Bureau Chief for WSHU.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio