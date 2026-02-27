Brookhaven residents demand faster landfill cleanup

Residents gathered at Brookhaven Town Hall this week, calling for the immediate cleanup of contamination linked to the town landfill.

The Brookhaven Landfill has long faced scrutiny and legal challenges over allegations that it accepted hazardous materials, including ash and contributed to air and water pollution.

State officials from the Department of Environmental Conservation are scheduled to meet with residents and local leaders on March 27. The meeting is a required step in the state’s effort to address an underground plume of contamination that stretches roughly four miles south toward Bellport Bay.

Brookhaven officials must submit a remediation plan to the state by May 1. That deadline has already been extended once.

Residents say they want stronger action and greater urgency in addressing the contamination.